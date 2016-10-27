Close

October 27, 2016 16:47

15:43 27 October 2016

Controversial video raps women putting on makeup in trains

TOKYO, Oct. 27, Kyodo

A comical yet sharp-tongued video created by a Japanese railway operator aimed at improving passenger manners is rekindling a debate on whether it is appropriate to apply makeup in trains.

In the video made by Tokyu Corp., a young woman, who presumably had just come to Tokyo from a rural area to study at university, utters a monologue: "Women in a big city are all pretty. But they can be ugly sometimes," with the camera turning to two other young women applying lipstick and mascara while seated across from her in a relatively empty train.

The young girl then stands up and starts dancing and singing rap music in front of them, with lyrics such as "Why can't you do that before leaving home" and "Your eyebrows restored and eyelashes multiplied, your transformation is witnessed."

