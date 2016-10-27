Close

Kyodo News

October 27, 2016 18:48

17:26 27 October 2016

Soccer: Hiroshima defender Chiba tentatively banned for doping

HIROSHIMA, Oct. 27, Kyodo

Sanfrecce Hiroshima defender Kazuhiko Chiba has been tentatively banned from playing due to a positive test for doping, the reigning J-League champions announced on Thursday.

The 31-year-old Chiba tested positive for methylhexanamine, an energy-boosting stimulant that is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.

The test was carried out by the Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA) after Chiba played in Hiroshima's league game against Urawa Reds on Sept. 25.

