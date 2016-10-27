17:26 27 October 2016
Soccer: Hiroshima defender Chiba tentatively banned for doping
HIROSHIMA, Oct. 27, Kyodo
Sanfrecce Hiroshima defender Kazuhiko Chiba has been tentatively banned from playing due to a positive test for doping, the reigning J-League champions announced on Thursday.
The 31-year-old Chiba tested positive for methylhexanamine, an energy-boosting stimulant that is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency.
The test was carried out by the Japan Anti-Doping Agency (JADA) after Chiba played in Hiroshima's league game against Urawa Reds on Sept. 25.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.