17:45 27 October 2016
Duterte says open to idea of military exercises with Japan
TOKYO, Oct. 27, Kyodo
Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Thursday that he is open to the idea of holding exercises between the defense forces of the two countries.
"Joint exercises? Yes of course...no problem," Duterte told reporters while visiting the Japan Coast Guard's 3rd regional headquarters in Yokohama on the third and last day of his Japan visit.
He said the matter was discussed "sort of in general terms" during his visit.
