October 27, 2016 18:47

18:01 27 October 2016

FEATURE: Buddhist temples enter matchmaking business in marriage-shy Japan

By Akane Sujino
TOKYO, Oct. 27, Kyodo

Traditionally seen as conductors of funerals or memorial services, some Buddhist monks in Japan are carving out a new niche as matchmakers for men and women looking for marriage partners.

In a country where an increasing number of people are marrying relatively late in life or not tying the knot at all, some singles are coming to temples after unsuccessfully trying online dating or other avenues.

Some believe potential partners who consult monks for marriage advice are likely to be of good moral character. Monks also charge far less for their services than commercial matchmakers.

