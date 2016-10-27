Close

Kyodo News

October 27, 2016 20:49

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:30 27 October 2016

FEATURE: Guided bus tours in 3 languages a hit in Hakodate

By Ichinoshin Matsuhashi
HAKODATE, Japan, Oct. 27, Kyodo

Bus tour guides who can speak Chinese and English in addition to Japanese are winning kudos from tourists in Hakodate, Hokkaido.

In response to the huge increase in foreign visitors to Japan in recent years, particularly from China, Hakodate Bus Corp. began offering the multilingual guide service in 2014, hiring Chinese and Taiwanese students studying in the city.

"We are about to pass by the 9th station of Mt. Hakodate from where you can have a bird's-eye view of the city," Zhu Yanhui explained in fluent Japanese to tourists aboard a tour bus in early October.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

  • Guided bus tours in 3 languages a big hit in Hakodate
  • Guided bus tours in 3 languages a big hit in Hakodate
Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"
  2. 21 Oct 2016Former Thai PM Yingluck ordered to pay compensation over rice scheme
  3. 21 Oct 2016Japan keen to hear Duterte's new foreign policy during Tokyo visit
  4. 21 Oct 2016Tokyo Gov. Koike to visit Fukushima in Nov. to inspect rebuilding
  5. 22 Oct 2016Suu Kyi urges business leaders to do their bit for economy

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete