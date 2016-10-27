FEATURE: Guided bus tours in 3 languages a hit in Hakodate

Bus tour guides who can speak Chinese and English in addition to Japanese are winning kudos from tourists in Hakodate, Hokkaido.

In response to the huge increase in foreign visitors to Japan in recent years, particularly from China, Hakodate Bus Corp. began offering the multilingual guide service in 2014, hiring Chinese and Taiwanese students studying in the city.

"We are about to pass by the 9th station of Mt. Hakodate from where you can have a bird's-eye view of the city," Zhu Yanhui explained in fluent Japanese to tourists aboard a tour bus in early October.