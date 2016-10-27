School bullying cases hit record high in Japan

The number of reported cases of bullying at elementary, junior high and senior high schools rose to a record 224,540 in academic year 2015, up 36,468 cases from the previous year, an education ministry survey showed Thursday.

The figure for elementary schools was up by 28,456 to a record 151,190 in the 12 months through March, while that for junior high schools stood at 59,422, up 6,451, and that for senior high schools at 12,654, up 1,250.

The survey also looked at truancy. The number of elementary school students who stopped attending classes for at least 30 days increased by 1,717 to a record 27,581, while the number of senior high school students who did so dropped by 3,565 to 49,591.