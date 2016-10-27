Baseball: Nishikawa slam sends Fighters to Hiroshima with Series lead

Haruki Nishikawa's two-out sayonara grand slam moved the Nippon Ham Fighters to within one win of their first Japan Series championship since 2006 on Thursday in a 5-1 Game 5 victory over the Hiroshima Carp.

It was the Pacific League champion Fighters' third straight home win and gave them a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven series with the Central League champion Carp.

Kensuke Tanaka got things started in the bottom of the ninth with a one-out walk off Carp closer Shota Nakazaki. The Fighters' fourth sacrifice bunt of the game moved him to second. An infield single and a hit batsman loaded the bases for Nishikawa, who finished it in grand fashion.