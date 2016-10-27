Close

October 27, 2016 22:50

22:16 27 October 2016

Abe, Jordan's King Abdullah affirm commitment to regional stability

TOKYO, Oct. 27, Kyodo

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Jordan's King Abdullah II affirmed in Tokyo on Thursday their resolve to further advance bilateral cooperation toward peace and stability in the Middle East.

"We greatly admire the role that you play in bringing stability and hope to all of us in our part of the world," Abdullah told Abe at a joint press conference following their meeting at the Akasaka Palace state guesthouse in the capital.

Jordan faces the challenge of managing an influx of refugees from the civil war in Syria, which lies to its north.

