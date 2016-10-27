China's ruling party formally endorses Xi as its "core" leader

China's Communist Party on Thursday formally endorsed President Xi Jinping as its "core" leader, granting him the kind of authority maybe not seen since the eras of powerful former leaders Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping.

The announcement was made after the ruling party wrapped up a four-day meeting of top cadres at a heavily guarded hotel in Beijing. Their decision to give Xi the new status will pave the way for him to further consolidate power in the run-up to and after its once-every-five-years congress in 2017.

A communique of the Central Committee's plenary session, carried by China's state-run Xinhua News Agency, said all Communist members should unite closely around Xi as "the core of the party center," adding that the congress will be held in the second half of next year.