Baseball: Nishikawa slam sends Fighters to Hiroshima with Series lead

Haruki Nishikawa's two-out sayonara grand slam moved the Nippon Ham Fighters to within one win of their first Japan Series championship since 2006 on Thursday in a 5-1 Game 5 victory over the Hiroshima Carp at Sapporo Dome.

It was the Pacific League champion Fighters' third straight home win and gave them a 3-2 lead in their best-of-seven series with the Central League champion Carp.

Kensuke Tanaka got things started in the bottom of the ninth with a one-out walk off Carp closer Shota Nakazaki. The Fighters' fourth sacrifice bunt of the game moved him to second. An infield single and a hit batsman -- a pitch behind batter Hiromi Oka that brought players from both dugouts on to the field --loaded the bases for Nishikawa, who finished it in grand fashion.

"I'm so excited, I myself don't know quite what happened there," Nishikawa said. "Oka got hit and that fired me up, and since I hadn't been hitting with runners in scoring position, I'm grateful to the manager for sending me up to bat."

Nishikawa's was the second sayonara grand slam in Japan Series history.

Game 1 winner Kris Johnson, the recipient of the Sawamura Award as the season's most impressive starting pitcher, threw six scoreless innings on four-days rest. The lefty allowed four hits and two walks. The Fighters repeatedly put men in scoring position, but with Johnson precisely locating his pitches, the hosts went 0-for-7 against him in those situations. But it was all for nought as the Fighters bullpen delivered 7-2/3 scoreless innings.

The Fighters started rookie lefty Takayuki Kato, but he retired just four batters before Luis Mendoza delivered 5-2/3 innings of impeccable relief. With tremendous action on both his two-seamer and his changeup, the right-hander allowed one hit and one walk, while striking out five.

"I was getting warm from the second inning," Mendoza said. "Kato had a rough time and I knew they wouldn't wait long."

"I wanted to keep it a close game. I really thought we had a chance because we've been scoring runs late in the game."

Seiya Suzuki's RBI single gave Hiroshima a first-inning run, but the Carp wasted two chances to take a big early lead. Kosuke Tanaka opened the game with a single. A sacrifice and a single put runners on the corners and with two outs, Suzuki put the Carp in front. Kato, however, got out of the jam with a fly out.

With Johnson out of the game, the Fighters tied it against Takeru Imamura in the seventh. The right-hander, pitching in his fifth straight game, issued a leadoff walk to Kensuke Tanaka. A sacrifice and a single put runners on the corners, and Hiromi Oka flied out to center, and Tanaka just beat a wide throw home to score the tying run on the sacrifice fly.

Jay Jackson, who was also working his fifth straight game for the Carp, was amped up on the mound in the bottom of the eighth. After losing Game 4 the night before on a bad pitch, Jackson made a meal out of the meat of Nippon Ham's order, striking out Shohei Otani and Sho Nakata, and getting Brandon Laird to hit an easy fly out.

Keisuke Tanimoto worked a scoreless eighth for the Fighters, while Anthony Bass extended his scoreless inning streak in the postseason to 9-2/3 innings when Yoshiyuki Ishihara was rung up on a 3-2 slider that was nearly in the strike zone. He earned his second win of the series.

In the second inning, the Carp had loaded the bases against Kato with one out only for Mendoza to slam the door on the Central League champs scoring aspirations.

Johnson made a narrow escape in the home half after Sho Nakata and Brandon Laird opened the inning with back-to-back singles. With two outs and runners on second and third, Tanaka at short dove on the rock-hard carpet to stop a bouncer up the middle, scrambled to his feet and made a wide throw to first that required all of Brad Eldred's 1.96 meters to catch while keeping his toe in contact with the bag for the out.

Game 6 will be at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium on Saturday. The Fighters lost the first two games of the series there by identical 5-1 scores.

"It's not going to be easy," Mendoza said. "They play great in their building. I'm glad we're going there leading 3-2."

