Panel to summon 16 experts to mull emperor's possible abdication

An advisory panel to the government considering Emperor Akihito's possible abdication unveiled the list of 16 academics and other experts it will hear from on Thursday.

The panel is tasked by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government to discuss how the burden on the 82-year-old emperor can be alleviated following his video message in August in which he expressed his desire to abdicate.

After holding a second session at the premier's office, the panel's chair Takashi Imai told a press conference that the panel will hear opinions from 16 intellectuals -- whose expertise includes history, the imperial household system and constitutional law -- in three sessions to be held in November.