U.N. committee passes draft resolution on nuke abolition talks

A U.N. committee on Thursday approved by a wide margin a much-anticipated new resolution that for the first time calls for the start of negotiations to outlaw nuclear weapons.

At the First Committee on disarmament issues at the U.N. General Assembly, 123 countries voted for the resolution, which calls for talks to start next year, and 38 -- including Japan -- against. Sixteen abstained from the vote.

Negotiations had been especially intense throughout the month with some nuclear weapon states, in particular the United States, exerting pressure on allies to vote against the measure.

A Japan-sponsored resolution calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons was also adopted Thursday by the U.N. committee, marking the 23rd time it has been endorsed by a wide majority of member states.

The resolution was backed by 167 countries, including the United States, with four -- China, North Korea, Russia and Syria -- casting votes against and 17 abstaining.

It was the second straight year for China to vote against the resolution. It claimed that Tokyo was using atomic bomb survivors to present itself as a victim of World War II.

