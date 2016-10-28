U.N. committee passes draft resolution on nuke abolition talks

A U.N. committee on disarmament issues on Thursday gave the go-ahead by a wide margin to a much-anticipated new resolution that for the first time calls for the start of negotiations to outlaw nuclear weapons.

At the First Committee at the U.N. General Assembly, 123 countries voted for the resolution, which calls for talks to start next year, and 38 -- including Japan -- against. Sixteen abstained.

Negotiations had been especially intense throughout the month with some nuclear weapon states, in particular the United States, exerting pressure on allies to vote against the measure.

The motion calls for talks to be held twice next year -- the first round from March 27 to 31 and the second from June 15 through July 7 in New York -- to negotiate a treaty to prohibit nuclear weapons.

The draft resolution was put forward after a U.N. working group on nuclear disarmament in August adopted a report recommending to the General Assembly that negotiations begin in 2017 to make nuclear weapons illegal.

The draft will now be sent to the plenary session of the General Assembly to be convened in December.

"We believe that a ban treaty could help contribute to a robust international framework to which the nuclear weapon states could eventually accede," said Robert Zuber, director of Global Action to Prevent War, a nongovernmental organization.

Meanwhile, a resolution sponsored by Japan, the only country to suffer a nuclear attack, calling for the abolition of nuclear weapons was also adopted Thursday by the U.N. committee, marking the 23rd time it has been endorsed by a wide majority of member states.

The resolution was backed by 167 countries, including the United States, with four -- China, North Korea, Russia and Syria -- voting against and 17 abstaining.

It was the second straight year for China to vote against the resolution. It claimed that Tokyo was using atomic bomb survivors to present itself as a victim of World War II.

The Japan-sponsored resolution will also be put forward to the General Assembly in December.

This year's draft of the resolution encourages "every effort to raise awareness of the realities of the use of nuclear weapons, including through visits by leaders, youth and others to interactions with communities and people, including atomic bomb survivors, the hibakusha, to pass on their experiences to future generations."

The text welcomes recent visits by leaders including U.S. President Barack Obama's trip to Hiroshima in May, the first by a sitting U.S. leader. The United States dropped A-bombs on Hiroshima on Aug. 6, 1945 and on Nagasaki three days later.

It also condemns "in the strongest terms" the nuclear tests and ballistic missile launches that Pyongyang has carried out this year.

North Korea carried out two underground nuclear tests in January and September respectively, and has fired off more than 20 ballistic missiles with the most recent being a failed attempt to launch what is believed to have been an intermediate range missile on Oct 20.

The nuclear tests and missile launches are in violation of five past Security Council resolutions. Key members of the 15-member council are currently negotiating a new sanctions resolution to be imposed on the isolated country in response.

The Japan-sponsored resolution also calls on the North to "refrain from conducting further nuclear tests and to abandon all ongoing nuclear activities," as well as on countries to "intensify efforts" to address what it calls the growing threat.

==Kyodo