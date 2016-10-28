Japan to join U.N. talks on nuclear weapons abolition

Japan, the only country to have undergone nuclear attack, intends to join U.N. negotiations to outlaw nuclear weapons after a U.N. resolution calling for the start of the talks was passed Thursday, Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said Friday.

Japan's willingness to join the negotiations comes even though Tokyo voted against the resolution at the U.N. committee on disarmament issues. The United States had been exerting pressure on allies to vote against the measure.

"At present, I hope to proactively join in the negotiations and firmly present our stance," which stresses cooperation between nuclear and nonnuclear powers, Kishida told reporters, adding that the government as a whole will make the final decision.