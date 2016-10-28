Condolence book for Prince Mikasa opens in Akasaka imperial grounds

The public started signing a condolence book Friday for Prince Mikasa at his residence in Tokyo's Akasaka imperial grounds following his death at the age of 100.

Prince Mikasa, uncle of Emperor Akihito and the oldest member of the imperial family, died of cardiac arrest at a Tokyo hospital Thursday. The process to place his body in a coffin is scheduled to take place later in the day at his residence.

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko began going into mourning for seven days from Thursday. The imperial couple will meet Jordan's King Abdullah II for lunch on Friday afternoon as scheduled.