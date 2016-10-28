Household spending falls for 7 months in September

Japan's household spending shrank for the seventh month in a row but the unemployment rate improved 0.1 percentage point from the previous month to 3.0 percent in September, reflecting tight labor conditions, government data showed Friday.

Average household spending, a key indicator of private consumption, fell a seasonally adjusted 2.1 percent from a year earlier to 267,119 yen ($2,538), due to declines in outlays on food, renovations and clothing amid unstable weather.

The continued decline came even as separate data showed the country's job availability improved by 0.01 point from August to 1.38 in September, the best level since August 1991, according to the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare. The ratio means 138 positions were available for every 100 job seekers.