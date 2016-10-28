11:32 28 October 2016
Baseball: K-League team inks ex-Fighters skipper Hillman
SEOUL, Oct. 28, Kyodo
SK Wyverns, one of 10 franchises in the Korea Baseball Organization, signed a contract with former Nippon Ham Fighters manager Trey Hillman, Yonhap News Agency said Thursday.
According to the report, the 53-year-old American becomes the first manager in the Korean professional baseball league with managerial experience in Nippon Professional Baseball and Major League Baseball.
Hillman served as manager of the Fighters from 2003 to 2007, leading the Pacific League club to its first Japan Series title in 44 years in 2006.
