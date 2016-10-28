Close

October 28, 2016

13:50 28 October 2016

Dentsu may be stripped of gov't-given "family friendly" certification

TOKYO, Oct. 28, Kyodo

The labor ministry is considering stripping advertising giant Dentsu Inc. of its certification as being a "family friendly" company, following several employees' deaths resulting from overwork.

"We want to take strict measures including taking back (the ministry-given certificate)," Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki said at a press conference Friday.

The government certifies companies supporting its workers raising children after they meet certain criteria such as a high ratio of workers taking child-care leave and efforts to reduce extra work hours. Certified companies are eligible to use a special logo to promote their efforts.

