13:50 28 October 2016
Dentsu may be stripped of gov't-given "family friendly" certification
TOKYO, Oct. 28, Kyodo
The labor ministry is considering stripping advertising giant Dentsu Inc. of its certification as being a "family friendly" company, following several employees' deaths resulting from overwork.
"We want to take strict measures including taking back (the ministry-given certificate)," Health, Labor and Welfare Minister Yasuhisa Shiozaki said at a press conference Friday.
The government certifies companies supporting its workers raising children after they meet certain criteria such as a high ratio of workers taking child-care leave and efforts to reduce extra work hours. Certified companies are eligible to use a special logo to promote their efforts.
