Kyodo News

October 28, 2016 16:59

15:41 28 October 2016

Philippines' Duterte promises to stop cursing after warning by God

MANILA, Oct. 28, Kyodo

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, known for his profanity-laced remarks against world leaders including U.S. President Barack Obama and Pope Francis, said Thursday he made a promise to stop cursing after receiving a warning from none other than God.

"I was looking at the skies while I was coming over here and I, I just -- everybody was asleep, snoring, but a voice said, 'You know, if you don't stop epithets, I will bring this plane down now,'" Duterte said at a press conference upon arriving in Davao in the southern Philippines on a flight from Tokyo.

The outspoken Philippine leader, who wrapped up a three-day official visit to Japan earlier in the day, went on to say, "And I said, 'Who is this?' So, of course, 'It's God.'"

