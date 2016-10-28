Close

October 28, 2016

20:00 28 October 2016

Baseball: Fighters keep ace in hole, Carp try to hang in for Kuroda

By Jim Allen
HIROSHIMA, Oct. 28, Kyodo

One win away from his team's first Japan Series pennant in 10 years, Nippon Ham Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama has opted not to start ace Shohei Otani in Saturday's Game 6 at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium.

Instead, the game will see Game 2's starters duke it out again with Central League wins leader Yusuke Nomura going for the Hiroshima Carp against Hirotoshi Masui, the former closer who went 6-1 with a 1.10 ERA in eight regular season starts.

"The only thing that matters is winning," Nomura said. "I intend to go to the mound and take them in the best way. I need to take care of their leadoff hitters. If we can't take it to Game 7, we can't be No. 1 in Japan."

