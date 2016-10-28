Another sales tax hike delay in Japan "can't be ruled out": Aso

Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said Friday he cannot rule out the possibility of further delaying a consumption tax hike beyond October 2019 as scheduled after already being pushed back twice.

"Generally speaking, as we are dealing with a living creature called the economy, we can't rule out the possibility" of delaying the sales tax hike to 10 percent from the current 8 percent once again, Aso told a session of the House of Representatives Financial Affairs Committee.

"As a politician, I have to say (we will implement the tax hike) a hundred percent, but there is always the possibility of (delaying a tax hike) because Japan is part of the global economy," Aso said.