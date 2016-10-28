21:16 28 October 2016
Philippine mayor, 9 others killed in police shootout
MANILA, Oct. 28, Kyodo
A town mayor on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's list of drug-tainted officials was among 10 people killed in a shootout with police on Friday, authorities said.
Samsudin Dimaukom, mayor of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, and nine of his men were shot dead in the firefight, which happened around dawn at a checkpoint in Cotabato province on Mindanao island, provincial police director Senior Supt. Emmanuel Peralta told Kyodo News.
Peralta said a tip-off was received that the mayor's group was transporting illegal drugs to the provinces of Cotabato and Maguindanao.
