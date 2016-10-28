Close

Kyodo News

October 28, 2016 23:02

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

21:16 28 October 2016

Philippine mayor, 9 others killed in police shootout

MANILA, Oct. 28, Kyodo

A town mayor on Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte's list of drug-tainted officials was among 10 people killed in a shootout with police on Friday, authorities said.

Samsudin Dimaukom, mayor of Datu Saudi Ampatuan, and nine of his men were shot dead in the firefight, which happened around dawn at a checkpoint in Cotabato province on Mindanao island, provincial police director Senior Supt. Emmanuel Peralta told Kyodo News.

Peralta said a tip-off was received that the mayor's group was transporting illegal drugs to the provinces of Cotabato and Maguindanao.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"
  2. 22 Oct 2016Suu Kyi urges business leaders to do their bit for economy
  3. 25 Oct 2016China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  4. 22 Oct 2016Man who went missing 2 weeks ago found on western Japan mountain
  5. 22 Oct 2016S. Korea, U.S., Japan start 2-day maritime exercise

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete