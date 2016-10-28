Baseball: Fighters keep ace in hole, Carp try to hang in for Kuroda

One win away from his team's first Japan Series pennant in 10 years, Nippon Ham Fighters manager Hideki Kuriyama has opted not to start ace Shohei Otani in Saturday's Game 6 at Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium.

"We've been thinking about increasing our depth. What's necessary for us to be No. 1 in Japan?" Kuriyama said regarding Otani's use in Hiroshima, where the designated hitter role will not be available to the Fighters' best hitter when he's not pitching. "It's part of our plan, thinking about how to use him."

Asked if Otani might be used in the outfield, where he hasn't played in over two years, Kuriyama said, "That's maybe a little too much. I won't say there is zero possibility, but ..."