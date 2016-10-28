Ceremonies to mourn Prince Mikasa start in Akasaka imperial grounds

Some 1,030 people signed the condolence book Friday for Prince Mikasa at his residence in Tokyo's Akasaka imperial grounds following his death at age 100, while a ceremony to place his body in a coffin was also held.

Prince Mikasa, uncle of Emperor Akihito and the oldest member of the imperial family, died of cardiac arrest at a Tokyo hospital Thursday.

Those who came to pay their respects included famed ballerina Yoko Morishita, 67, a friend of both the prince and his wife Princess Yuriko.