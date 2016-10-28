China coast guard ships leave disputed shoal: Philippine gov't

Chinese coast guard ships have left the vicinity of disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea, the Philippine government said Friday, amid a dramatic warming of Sino-Philippine relations under the leadership of President Rodrigo Duterte.

"All I can say is that at this stage it has been observed that there are no longer any Chinese coast guards in the area," presidential spokesman Ernesto Abella said during a regular press briefing.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana told reporters separately that based from reports of the Philippine Coast guard, "since three days ago there are no longer Chinese ships, coast guard or navy, in the Scarborough area"