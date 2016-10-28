Close

Kyodo News

October 28, 2016 23:02

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

22:33 28 October 2016

U.S. economy grows 2.9% in July-Sept., highest in 2 years

WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, Kyodo

The U.S. economy grew an annualized real 2.9 percent in the July-September period, the fastest pace of expansion in two years, as a surge in exports more than offset a slowdown in consumer spending, government data showed Friday.

The expansion in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product was up from a 1.4 percent increase the previous quarter and beat the consensus forecast of 2.5 percent.

According to the Commerce Department, exports soared 10.0 percent in the third quarter, a jump from the 1.8 percent increase in the second quarter.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 22 Oct 2016Kerry calls N. Korea "illegal and illegitimate regime"
  2. 22 Oct 2016Suu Kyi urges business leaders to do their bit for economy
  3. 25 Oct 2016China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  4. 22 Oct 2016Man who went missing 2 weeks ago found on western Japan mountain
  5. 22 Oct 2016S. Korea, U.S., Japan start 2-day maritime exercise

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete