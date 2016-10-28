U.S. economy grows 2.9% in July-Sept., highest in 2 years

The U.S. economy grew an annualized real 2.9 percent in the July-September period, the fastest pace of expansion in two years, as a surge in exports more than offset a slowdown in consumer spending, government data showed Friday.

The expansion in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product was up from a 1.4 percent increase the previous quarter and beat the consensus forecast of 2.5 percent.

According to the Commerce Department, exports soared 10.0 percent in the third quarter, a jump from the 1.8 percent increase in the second quarter.