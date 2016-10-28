22:33 28 October 2016
U.S. economy grows 2.9% in July-Sept., highest in 2 years
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, Kyodo
The U.S. economy grew an annualized real 2.9 percent in the July-September period, the fastest pace of expansion in two years, as a surge in exports more than offset a slowdown in consumer spending, government data showed Friday.
The expansion in inflation-adjusted gross domestic product was up from a 1.4 percent increase the previous quarter and beat the consensus forecast of 2.5 percent.
According to the Commerce Department, exports soared 10.0 percent in the third quarter, a jump from the 1.8 percent increase in the second quarter.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.