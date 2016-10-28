Close

Kyodo News

October 29, 2016 1:03

23:29 28 October 2016

S. Korean president's secretaries to resign en masse amid scandal

SEOUL, Oct. 28, Kyodo

South President Park Geun Hye on Friday directed her senior secretaries to resign en masse amid a burgeoning influence-peddling scandal, which has triggered calls for a sweeping personnel shakeup and prompted street rallies demanding her resignation or impeachment, according to local media.

"In line with (her direction), the president is poised to conduct a reshuffle of her secretariat soon," Yonhap News Agency quoted Park's spokesman Jung Youn Kuk as saying in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Yonhap said, Kim Jae Won, senior presidential secretary for political affairs, told a parliamentary session that Park's chief of staff Lee Won Jong has already resigned in the wake of the president's apology Tuesday over an alleged leak of her speeches and documents to close confidante Choi Soon Sil, a private citizen suspected of having used her ties to Park to meddle in state affairs, including some related to sensitive policy issues.

