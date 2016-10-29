08:05 29 October 2016
FBI to reopen Clinton e-mail probe, potentially affecting election
WASHINGTON, Oct. 28, Kyodo
In what may be a potential blow to Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, the Federal Bureau of Investigation said Friday it plans to reopen an investigation into her use of a private e-mail server during her time as secretary of state.
In a letter sent to Congress less than two weeks before Election Day, FBI Director James Comey said his organization will investigate whether newly discovered e-mails would show the handling of additional classified information via Clinton's private server.
"I agreed that the FBI should take appropriate investigative steps designed to allow investigators to review these e-mails to determine whether they contain classified information, as well as to assess their importance to our investigation," it said.
