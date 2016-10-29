Figure skating: Hanyu struggles to 4th place in SP at Skate Canada

Sochi Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu struggled to fourth place after an uncharacteristically flawed short program on Friday at Skate Canada, the second event of the Grand Prix series.

Skating to Prince's "Let's Go Crazy," Hanyu had his opening quad downgraded after dropping one knee on landing and nearly touched the ice on his second jump. The only jump he nailed was a triple axel.

Hanyu, whose personal best score in the short is 110.95 points, scored just 79.65 and goes into the free skate over 10 points behind the leader, Canada's Patrick Chan.

"I'm really disappointed," said Hanyu. "I think I paid too much attention to various aspects of my skate. I became too cautious."

"But that's the way it goes, I will turn things around," added the 21-year-old from Sendai.

The three-time world champion Chan fell on a triple Axel but was otherwise error-free, taking the lead with 90.56 points. Japan's Takahito Mura is second with 81.24 and Canada's Kevin Reynolds third with 80.57.

Mura had a shaky landing on his opening quad toeloop. He added a triple toeloop to a planned one-off triple lutz but was less than pleased with his performance.

"Overall I came up short," said Mura. "That was only about 50 percent of being complete."

In the women's competition, 2015 world silver medalist Satoko Miyahara could only manage fifth place, one slot behind compatriot Rika Hongo, after the short program that was topped by 16-year-old world champion Evgenia Medevedeva of Russia with 76.24 points.

"My jumps were no good. That is the most disappointing thing," said Miyahara.

Canada's Kaetlyn Osmond is second with 74.33 and Russia's Elizaveta Tuktamysheva, the 2015 world champion, third with 66.79. Japan's Yuka Nagai is in 11th and last place.

Meanwhile, Japan Skating Federation director Yoshiko Kobayashi said Friday that Sota Yamamoto has pulled out of the Grand Prix series due to a slower-than-expected recovery from a stress fracture in his right ankle.

The 16-year-old Yamamoto had been entered in the Trophee Bompard and NHK Trophy events next month.

