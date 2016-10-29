Close

Kyodo News

October 29, 2016 17:11

16:16 29 October 2016

Japan, China, S. Korea trade ministers pledge to promote free trade

TOKYO, Oct. 29, Kyodo

Trade chiefs from Japan, China and South Korea agreed Saturday to cooperate to promote trade and investment across the globe at a trilateral meeting in Tokyo.

The three Asian countries also reaffirmed in a joint statement the need to counter protectionist moves and pledged to play a leading role in realizing high-level and comprehensive rules in a three-way trade pact they are pursuing and the broader Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

The RCEP is an ambitious trade agreement being discussed by the three countries, the 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, Australia, India, and New Zealand.

