Rugby: NEC put a glitch in Kobe's title aspirations

Kobe Kobelco Steelers missed out on a golden opportunity to keep pace with the Japan Rugby Top League leaders Saturday as they lost 38-24 to NEC Green Rockets.

The inaugural Top League champions (back in 2003-04) came into this Round 9 game at Prince Chichibu Memorial Rugby Ground having lost just one game, as opposed to NEC who had lost five.

And with games against the unbeaten duo of Yamaha Jubilo and Suntory Sungoliath still to come once the league resumes following the November break, Jim McKay's team knew a win would keep them well in the hunt for the title.

But they came up against a NEC side that was far hungrier and made sure every loose ball seemed to end up in their hands.

Scott Higginbotham, who will head back to Australia at the end of the season to play for the Reds, was outstanding.

The 30-year-old back-row forward, who gets married next week, picked a great angle to score one try and set up two more with deft passes as the Green Rockets picked up their third win of the season.

"That's the first time we've seen the Green Rockets stick to a solid game plan for the full 80 minutes and it's very pleasing," said NEC coach Peter Russell.

Kobe are now 10 points behind Yamaha, who hammered Coca-Cola Red Sparks 50-11, and four back of Suntory, who take on Kubota Spears on Sunday.

In the day's other games, Toshiba Brave Lupus' dreadful run continued as they went down 34-29 to NTT Communications Shining Arcs, their fifth loss in the past six games.

Canon Eagles beat Munakata Sanix Blues 35-5 with Sanix fullback Jamie-Jerry Taulagi handed the first red card of the season for two pieces of dangerous play in the space of two minutes, while Toyota Verblitz edged Ricoh Black Rams 20-16.

On an overcast day in the nation's capital, Kobe made too many errors despite getting off to the better start.

Fraser Anderson and Rakuhei Yamashita both crossed the chalk either side of Higginbotham's effort as Kobe went 12-7 up with 13 minutes on the clock.

But the rest of the half belonged to NEC with Higginbotham helping to create tries for Teruya Goto and George Risale, Jordan Payne picking up a fortuitous intercept and Yu Tamura kicking two more conversions and two penalties to make it 32-12 at the break.

"We changed our loose trio around and that made a huge difference," Russell said of the decision to start with Higginbotham at 6, Yoshiya Hosoda at openside and Risale at No. 8.

"And full marks to our tight five as they gave us a really solid platform and allowed Scott the freedom."

Kobe looked to have given themselves a chance to get back in the game when Ryohei Yamanaka and Codey Rei both went over early in the second half.

But two further penalties from Tamura put an end to that.

"We showed good collective spirit to give us a chance to win, but in the end we gave ourselves too much to do and ran out of time," said McKay.

==Kyodo