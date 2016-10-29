Soccer: Kawasaki, Urawa to decide J-League overall table on final day

The J-League's battle for first place in the overall standings is going down to the final day of the regular season after Kawasaki Frontale won 1-0 at Kashima Antlers on Saturday, with first-place Urawa Reds beating Jubilo Iwata away by the same scoreline.

Former Japan international Takayuki Morimoto came off the bench to score the lone goal in the second half at Kashima Stadium, improving Kawasaki to 72 points on the entire year, one point behind Urawa who captured the second-stage title with Saturday's victory.

Frontale host Gamba Osaka in their last game on Thursday, when Reds are also at home to Yokohama F Marinos. The team with the most points head directly to the league championship final on Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, while the runners-up must face first-stage winners Antlers in a one-off on Nov. 23.

Morimoto was introduced much earlier than anticipated, getting into the game late in the first half after Yu Kobayashi went down with a right hamstring injury. Kobayashi's status was not immediately known, but could be doubtful for both rounds of the playoff.

"It was a difficult game today, which is what we were expecting," said Morimoto, who struck for just the second time this season. "We thought we might have one chance to win it, and it's what we did."

"Right now, we feel like anyone of us can fill in and get the job done. For sure, it's definitely nice to score and help your team win."

In what could be a preview of the one-off for a place in the final, Kawasaki had a tough first half in which Kashima had the lion's share of chances, starting with Fabricio's effort that came off the underside of the bar in the 16th minute.

Antlers had another fine chance four minutes later, when Mu Kanazaki had a one-on-one with goalkeeper Shota Arai after latching on to an ill-advised back pass by Frontale defender Shogo Taniguchi. Arai, however, rose to the occasion, denying Kanazaki to keep the hosts off the board.

Kashima went close again after 24 minutes as Gen Shoji pulled the trigger from almost 40 meters out, Arai barely getting his fingers on the shot to tip off the bar.

The match continued to test the visitors who, in the 32nd minute, lost Kobayashi, who pulled up clutching his thigh and needed to be stretchered off, paving the way for Morimoto's entry.

Antlers kept at it in the second half, Yasushi Endo forcing another clutch save from Arai after 51 minutes. Masatada Ishii's men, though, would rue the string of misses five minutes past the hour, when Kawasaki finally broke the deadlock.

Hitoshi Sogahata parried away an angled effort by Elsinho after a fleeting run by the Brazilian down the right, but Morimoto was first to the loose ball, hitting into the net to push Frontale in front.

Endo was denied by Arai again in the 71st minute and substitute Shuhei Akasaki hit the bar on the run nine minutes afterward, but Kashima simply could not buy a goal on the afternoon as they came away empty-handed from a contest they dominated.

"We just took it from them today," Kawasaki manager Yahiro Kazama said. "But I think it's a testament to our determination that we held on even though they broke us down."

In Iwata, Yuki Muto headed in a 72nd-minute winner for Urawa, who produced their sixth successive league victory. A win Thursday will give them a record 76 points for the year.

"The fight's not over yet," Muto said. "We want to finish first for the entire year and still have the championship to play for. We've come up short year after year and we've been determined to show that we're different this season."

At the other end of the table, the four teams in danger of being relegated all lost -- Jubilo on 33 points; Ventforet Kofu (31), 1-0 away to Shonan Bellmare; Albirex Niigata (30), 3-1 at Gamba; and 16th-place Nagoya Grampus (30), who were hammered 3-0 by Vissel in Kobe.

Nagoya, Kashima and Marinos are the only three teams of the league's founding 10 clubs who have not been relegated.

Elsewhere, it was Kashiwa Reysol 1, Omiya Ardija 2; FC Tokyo 1, Vegalta Sendai 0; Sanfrecce Hiroshima 4, Avispa Fukuoka 1; Sagan Tosu 2, Marinos 2.

==Kyodo