Red Cross says more help needed for N. Korea's flood-hit areas

Tens of thousands of North Koreans in areas devastated by flooding, triggered by a powerful typhoon two months ago, are still in great need of humanitarian assistance as winter's chill sets in, a Red Cross official said Saturday.

"This is a humanitarian tragedy," Patrick Fuller of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies told a press briefing in Beijing held just after finishing a two-week mission in North Korea, during which he visited the devastating areas in North Hamgyong Province.

Fuller showed video that the Red Cross shot in Musan County in the province earlier this week and urged the international community to "put politics aside" and provide more support for the disaster-stricken areas.