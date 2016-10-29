Japan, China, S. Korea trade chiefs pledge to promote free trade talks

Trade chiefs from Japan, China and South Korea agreed Saturday to promote negotiations on free trade and cooperation in the energy sector at a trilateral meeting in Tokyo.

They also vowed to urge more trade and investment across the globe and cooperate in hosting the Olympics.

The three Asian countries also reaffirmed in a joint statement the need to counter protectionist moves and pledged to play a leading role in realizing high-level and comprehensive rules in a three-way trade pact they are pursuing and the broader Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.