Kyodo News

October 29, 2016 21:13

20:31 29 October 2016

Rugby: Leitch eyeing November talk with Joseph, return next year

TOKYO, Oct. 29, Kyodo

Former Brave Blossoms captain Michael Leitch said Saturday he is looking to speak to head coach Jamie Joseph next month with a view to returning to the national team fold next year.

The 28-year-old, who opted out of the November tests citing the need to refresh himself both physically and mentally, missed three test matches in June through injury.

"I would be no use if I were with the national team now," Leitch said. "I'd like to refresh myself in November. I personally would like to aim (for the 2019 World Cup)."

Japan face Argentina on Nov. 5 in Tokyo before taking on Georgia, Wales and Fiji all in Europe in November.

==Kyodo

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

