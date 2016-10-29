Baseball: Laird blast sees Fighters beat Carp for Series crown

The Nippon Ham Fighters clinched their first Japan Series championship since 2006 and the third in franchise history on Saturday, when the Pacific League champs defeated the Central League champion Hiroshima Carp 10-4 in Game 6.

One outing too many for reliever Jay Jackson, pitching in his record-tying sixth game, saw the Fighters explode for six runs in the eighth inning. Jackson had looked impervious in a dominating Game 5 effort, but the Carp's superb first-year setup man ran out of gas after two outs.

With the game tied 4-4, two out and none on, three-straight singles and a bases-loaded walk to cleanup hitter Sho Nakata put Nippon Ham in front. Reliever Anthony Bass, the winner of Games 3 and 5, stayed in to bat and singled in an insurance run.

Brandon Laird then took the air out of Hiroshima's Mazda Stadium, where 30,693 were in attendance, with a grand slam. It was his third homer of the series and earned him the Series MVP award.

"I just tried to have a good at-bat and get a hit," said Laird, who led the PL in home runs this season. "To get a hit like that is unbelievable."

Bass, who has been unscored upon in the postseason, struck out the side in the bottom of the eighth to complete his second scoreless inning, and Keisuke Tanimoto pitched the ninth to seal it.

Yusuke Nomura, the Central League's wins leader, started for the Carp against Hirotoshi Masui, the Fighters' former closer whom he defeated here in Game 2. Both, however, left for pinch hitters in the fourth.

The Fighters threatened to score big in the first but settled for a run, Haruki Nishikawa tripling and scoring on an infield single. The failure to add on proved costly, when the Carp scored twice on Nippon Ham mistakes to take a second-inning lead.

A Ryuhei Matsuyama single and a Seiya Suzuki double set the table. Matsuyama scored on a wild pitch that bounced high over catcher Shota Ono's head. The next pitch resulted in a grounder to third but the ball skidded past Laird's glove and into left for a run-scoring error.

The lead lasted until the top of the fourth.

A Keisuke Kondo single and an error, when shortstop Kosuke Tanaka failed to field an irregularly bouncing grounder put men on first and second with no outs. A Kensuke Tanaka single tied it, and Nishikawa drove in two runs by tying Munenori Kawasaki's 2003 record with his second triple in one game.

Masui allowed two runs, one earned, on three hits, while striking out three in three innings. He was relieved by Yohei Kagiya, who survived a pair of walks by striking out pinch-hitting veteran Takahiro Arai to end the Carp fourth. The right-hander, however, surrendered Yoshihiro Maru's solo homer in the fifth that made it a one-run game.

Nomura allowed four runs, one earned, on seven hits and two walks, while striking out five. Bradin Hagens worked a scoreless fifth and sixth, allowing the Carp to come back and tie it.

Matsuyama and Suzuki got the Carp started in the sixth with a leadoff single and a walk, and pinch hitter Ko Shimozuru's two-out RBI infield single evened things up.

Takeru Imamura matched the series record for games pitched in a scoreless sixth before Jackson equaled the record when he followed Imamura to the mound in the seventh -- when the bill for Hiroshima's inability to trust more middle relievers came due in full.

The victory ruined what had been shaping up as a dream Game 7 matchup between the Fighters' Shohei Otani, Japan's fastest pitcher, and Carp legend Hiroki Kuroda, who would have been pitching for all the marbles in the last game of his 20-year career.

