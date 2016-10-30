Close

October 30, 2016

00:09 30 October 2016

Baseball: Laird blast sees Fighters beat Carp for Series crown

By Jim Allen
HIROSHIMA, Oct. 29, Kyodo

The Nippon Ham Fighters clinched their first Japan Series championship since 2006 and the third in franchise history on Saturday, when the Pacific League champs defeated the Central League champion Hiroshima Carp 10-4 in Game 6.

One outing too many for reliever Jay Jackson, pitching in his record-tying sixth game, saw the Fighters explode for six runs in the eighth inning. Jackson had looked impervious in a dominating Game 5 effort, but the Carp's superb first-year setup man ran out of gas after two outs.

With the game tied 4-4, two out and none on, three-straight singles and a bases-loaded walk to cleanup hitter Sho Nakata put Nippon Ham in front. Reliever Anthony Bass, the winner of Games 3 and 5, stayed in to bat and singled in an insurance run.

