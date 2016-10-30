Rugby: Suntory head into November break a point behind leaders Yamaha

Suntory Sungoliath go into the November break just one point behind Top League leaders Yamaha Jubilo thanks to a 38-0 win over Kubota Spears on Sunday.

Keisuke Sawaki's side mixed power up front with speed out wide to run in six tries at Komazawa Olympic Park Stadium.

Takaaki Nakazuru continued his fine form of late, the wing touching down for his 12th try in the last six games as Suntory extended their winning streak to nine.

Hendrik Tui, Yusuke Aoki, Kotaro Matsushima, Go Aruga and Yukio Morikawa also crossed the chalk while Kosei Ono banged over four conversions.

Suntory (42 points) are eight points clear of third-placed Panasonic Wild Knights, who celebrated Ryu Koliniasi Holani's 100th Top League game by beating Toyota Industries Shuttles 60-7.

Rookie Keisuke Moriya was an early replacement for Richard Buckman, and the Teikyo University graduate made the most of his opportunity, scoring two tries and three conversions and walking off with the man-of-the-match award.

There were also two ties apiece for Daniel Heenan and Akihito Yamada, with Ryota Hasegawa, Tetsuya Shitara and Keisuke Uchida also touching down. Takuya Yamasawa kicked three conversions.

Shokki's points came via a try from Benjamin Saunders, converted by Sam Greene.

At the other end of the table, Park Song Gi was Honda's hero as the Heat picked up their first win of the season.

The Honda flyhalf kicked five penalty goals and added the extras to tries from Nobutaka Ubukata, Lelia Masaga and Daisuke Konishi as Honda beat Kintetsu Liners 36-20.

The victory sees Honda jump above the Shuttles on points difference with both sides stranded at the bottom on six points.

Kintetsu, for whom Luke Thompson and Michael Stolberg scored tries and Yasumasa Shigemitsu added two conversions and two penalty goals, are in 13th place in the standings with 12 points, three behind Kubota.

==Kyodo