Close

Kyodo News

October 30, 2016 19:24

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

17:18 30 October 2016

Japanese Cabinet's support rate down 1.8 points at 53.9%

TOKYO, Oct. 30, Kyodo

Support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet stood at 53.9 precent in a nationwide telephone survey conducted Saturday and Sunday by Kyodo News, down 1.8 points from the previous poll in September.

The approval rating compares to 55.7 percent in the previous poll, while the disapproval rating rose 3.2 points to 33.2 percent.

While Abe aims to work toward ratification of the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact during the Diet session, 66.5 percent of respondents said the Diet should proceed carefully in ratifying the TPP with no regard to passing it during the current session that ends Nov. 30.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Oct 2016China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  2. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  3. 25 Oct 2016UPDATE: China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  4. 25 Oct 2016Duterte receives warm welcome by Filipino community in Japan
  5. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete