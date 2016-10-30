Japanese Cabinet's support rate down 1.8 points at 53.9%

Support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Cabinet stood at 53.9 precent in a nationwide telephone survey conducted Saturday and Sunday by Kyodo News, down 1.8 points from the previous poll in September.

The approval rating compares to 55.7 percent in the previous poll, while the disapproval rating rose 3.2 points to 33.2 percent.

While Abe aims to work toward ratification of the U.S.-led Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact during the Diet session, 66.5 percent of respondents said the Diet should proceed carefully in ratifying the TPP with no regard to passing it during the current session that ends Nov. 30.