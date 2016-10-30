Close

Kyodo News

October 30, 2016 21:25

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

19:21 30 October 2016

Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home

SEOUL, Oct. 30, Kyodo

A long-time confidante of South Korean President Park Geun Hye who is suspected of meddling in state affairs returned home Sunday from Europe to undergo questioning by prosecutors, her legal representative said.

Choi Soon Sil, 60, will cooperate with the investigation, the attorney, Lee Kyung Jae, was quoted by Yonhap News Agency as telling reporters in Seoul.

"She apologizes deeply for causing the people humiliation and despair," Lee said in a news conference without elaborating.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Oct 2016China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  2. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  3. 25 Oct 2016UPDATE: China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  4. 25 Oct 2016Duterte receives warm welcome by Filipino community in Japan
  5. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete