Key figure in scandal involving S. Korea president returns home

A long-time confidante of South Korean President Park Geun Hye who is suspected of meddling in state affairs returned home Sunday from Europe to undergo questioning by prosecutors, her legal representative said.

Choi Soon Sil, 60, will cooperate with the investigation, the attorney, Lee Kyung Jae, was quoted by Yonhap News Agency as telling reporters in Seoul.

"She apologizes deeply for causing the people humiliation and despair," Lee said in a news conference without elaborating.