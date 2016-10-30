Close

October 30, 2016 23:25

21:47 30 October 2016

List of Japanese-Cubans sent to WWII internment camps found

HAVANA, Oct. 30, Kyodo

A list of about 350 Japanese-Cubans who were sent to internment camps by the Cuban government during World War II was found in the central American country recently, shining a light on a long-forgotten fact in its history.

A copy of the list of Japanese immigrants to Cuba and their descendants, compiled by one of the immigrants who was relocated to one of the camps, was handed to members of a group of Japanese journalists affiliated with Kyodo News in October when they visited the country.

"Little is known about the Japanese-Cubans as we are small in number. I'll be glad if the list helps people learn about our history," said Francisco Miyasaka, 78, a second-generation Japanese-Cuban and head of the Japanese-Cuban association in Havana, who found the list and handed it to the journalists.

