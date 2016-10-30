Golf: Matsuyama becomes 1st Asian to win in World Golf C'ship

Japan's world No. 10 Hideki Matsuyama became the first Asian to win in the World Golf Championship series on Sunday with an emphatic seven-stroke victory at the HSBC Champions.

The 24-year-old won his third PGA tour title, tying the Japanese record held by Shigeki Maruyama. It was Matsuyama's biggest career win so far; he won the Memorial Tournament in 2014 and the Waste Management Phoenix Open in February this year, both in a playoff.

"I thought there must be someone who had won one (from Asia)," said Matsuyama. "I think I could provide some inspiration to the region."

The Ehime native teed off the final round with a three-shot cushion and was solid throughout at the par-72 Sheshan International Golf Club, carding six birdies for a bogey-free 66 and a 23-under 265 total.

With the tournament also being a part of the European tour, Matsuyama became the first Japanese to win on that tour since Isao Aoki in 1983 when he won the European Open.

"I'm really happy. I slept well last night but I was nervous before the start of the round, and still managing to come through without a bogey is pleasing," said Matsuyama, set to climb up to a career-high sixth in the world following the momentous win.

"I'm really glad to have won this tournament and I'm excited for the majors next year already."

Sweden's fifth-ranked Henrik Stenson hit a 65 to finish second alongside American Daniel Berger, who moved up a place after a 69. Third-ranked Rory McIlroy and Bill Haas of the United States were another stroke behind in a tie for fourth.

Holder Russell Knox hit a 74 and dropped down to ninth, while Matsuyama's compatriot Hideto Tanihara ended in 54th at 5 over after hitting a 74.

Matsuyama notched up 29 birdies over four days while carding no bogeys in his last 45 holes, overwhelming his top-10 rivals in the tournament where eight gathered.

"I was aiming for 30 birdies. I haven't changed anything but my putting was in form, and getting loads of birdies in the first two days was good," he said. "I'll give 100 out of 100 for the result, between 80 and 90 for the performance and 30 for the shots. I'm not hitting the ball in a way I can be satisfied with."

On Sunday, Matsuyama, who won the Japan Open earlier this month, came up with great approach shots on the first and fifth en route to sinking three birdies before the turn. He also nailed three straight birdies from No. 13 starting with a 32-feet putt.

But he said it was saving the par-three fourth that lifted the weight off his shoulders. He teed into the rough after being disrupted by a snapshot sound, but hit his second 13 feet to the pin before squeezing in the putt.

"I saved it well. From there I could start playing without pushing myself," Matsuyama said.

There was a minor scare on the par-5 final hole when he teed into a pond as he sought his 30th birdie in the tournament, but Matsuyama remained unperturbed and landed immaculately on the green before clinching it with another fine par putt.

"I trust everyone who supports me. It was good I got this result (to repay) for the work they put in, too," Matsuyama said.

