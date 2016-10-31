09:41 31 October 2016
Japan's industrial output flat in September
TOKYO, Oct. 31, Kyodo
Japan's industrial output in September was unchanged from the previous month, as an increase in production machinery and automobiles was offset by a decline in personal computers and electronics devices, the government said Monday.
The index of output at factories and mines stood at a seasonally adjusted 97.8 against the base of 100 in 2010, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.
The government maintained its basic assessment, saying industrial production shows signs of increasing at a moderate pace.
To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.