Japan's industrial output flat in September

Japan's industrial output in September was unchanged from the previous month, as an increase in production machinery and automobiles was offset by a decline in personal computers and electronics devices, the government said Monday.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at a seasonally adjusted 97.8 against the base of 100 in 2010, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.

The government maintained its basic assessment, saying industrial production shows signs of increasing at a moderate pace.