11:05 31 October 2016

Murakami warns against excluding outsiders in Denmark award speech

ODENSE, Denmark, Oct. 31, Kyodo

Japanese novelist Haruki Murakami on Sunday warned against excluding outsiders and rewriting history during his acceptance speech at Denmark's Hans Christian Andersen Literature Award for 2016.

"No matter how high a wall we build to keep intruders out, no matter how strictly we exclude outsiders, no matter how much we rewrite history to suit us, we just end up damaging and hurting ourselves," he said.

The 67-year-old did not specify what he meant by the wall and outsiders, but he is believed to have been referring to the increasingly mounting anti-refugee and anti-immigrant sentiment in Europe and elsewhere as well as to moves in some parts of the world toward historical revisionism.

