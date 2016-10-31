Soccer: Japan beat Saudi Arabia on pens to win U-19 Asian title

Japan were crowned Under-19 Asian champions for the first time on Sunday, beating Saudi Arabia 5-3 on penalties after 120 minutes (0-0) failed to separate the sides in the final at the Bahrain National Stadium.

Koki Ogawa was Japan's hero, scoring the decisive penalty after Abdullah Magrshi missed, to finally secure Japan the trophy on their seventh appearance in the final.

"It was a tough game but we had a little bit of luck in the shootout," said Japan coach Atsushi Uchiyama, whose team went through the entire competition without conceding a goal.