October 31, 2016 13:33

11:30 31 October 2016

Court rejects suit over vote gap in July upper house election

FUKUOKA, Oct. 31, Kyodo

A high court in southwestern Japan on Monday rejected a suit demanding the outcome of the July upper house election be invalidated due to the disparity in the weight of votes.

The Fukuoka High Court, however, said the maximum disparity of 3.08 times between the most and least populated constituencies in the July 10 House of Councillors election was "in a state of unconstitutionality."

The ruling is the 12th of its kind on 16 similar lawsuits filed with high courts nationwide by two groups of lawyers over the election, which took place after parliament took measures to address vote weight disparities. Four rulings have called the vote weight gap "constitutional" and seven "in a state of constitutionality."

