Japan's Sept. industrial output flat on month amid recovery trend

Japan's industrial output in September was unchanged from the previous month following a rise in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, the government said Monday, suggesting the country's production is gradually picking up.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at 97.8 against the base of 100 in 2010, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.

The September result followed a 1.3 percent gain in August. In the July-September period, industrial output increased 1.1 percent from the previous quarter for the second consecutive quarterly increase, the ministry said.