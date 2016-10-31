Close

Kyodo News

October 31, 2016 13:33

  • Subscription
  • Japanese
  • Simplified Chinese
  • Traditional Chinese
  • Korean

more

Category

PAGE BACK

Not a subscriber? See options available.

11:47 31 October 2016

Japan's Sept. industrial output flat on month amid recovery trend

By Mie Sakamoto
TOKYO, Oct. 31, Kyodo

Japan's industrial output in September was unchanged from the previous month following a rise in August on a seasonally adjusted basis, the government said Monday, suggesting the country's production is gradually picking up.

The index of output at factories and mines stood at 97.8 against the base of 100 in 2010, the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry said in a preliminary report.

The September result followed a 1.3 percent gain in August. In the July-September period, industrial output increased 1.1 percent from the previous quarter for the second consecutive quarterly increase, the ministry said.

To have fuller access to the Kyodo News website, it is necessary to subscribe. We offer a broad range of subscription options depending on your needs. Learn more.

Category

PAGE BACK

Slideshows

Previous

  • 1

Next

South China Sea
United Nations (Fully Accessible)
Japan-China
North Korea
Rugby Japan
Nuclear Issues
Opinion Pieces (Fully Accessible)
Video Advisory
Most Popular
  1. 25 Oct 2016China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  2. 26 Oct 2016China mulls building bridges to aid N. Korea's flood-hit areas
  3. 25 Oct 2016UPDATE: China's senior diplomat attends Korean War-linked event in Pyongyang
  4. 25 Oct 2016Duterte receives warm welcome by Filipino community in Japan
  5. 26 Oct 2016Taiwan likely to phase out restrictions on Japanese products

Copyright 2016 Kyodo News. All Rights Reserved.

News ReaderClose

Latest News

Category

Select :
All
None
  • Delete
  • Read It Later

Delete

Read It LaterClose
Select :
All
None
  • Delete