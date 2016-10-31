Japan's top 3 shipping firms to integrate container businesses in 2017

Japan's top three shipping firms said Monday they will integrate their container shipping businesses in 2017 to create a joint venture to grab an around 7 percent global share.

Nippon Yusen K.K., Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. and Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. will set up a joint venture company in July 2017 and start operations in April 2018. The three companies together will invest around 300 billion yen (around $2.9 billion) in the new entity, which will be 38 percent funded by Nippon Yusen, and 31 percent each by Mitsui and Kawasaki Kisen.

The joint venture is expected to become the world's sixth largest container shipping business, according to the three firms. Its combined sales would reach 2.04 trillion yen, with a synergy effect of around 110 billion yen a year.