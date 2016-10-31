Driver convicted in Japan's 1st "Pokemon Go"-linked car accident death

A driver in the first vehicle accident fatality in Japan linked to playing the popular smartphone game "Pokemon Go" was sentenced Monday to 14 months in prison.

Keiji Goo, a 39-year-old farmer, was convicted of negligence resulting in death and injury for playing the augmented-reality game while driving a van, fatally hitting a 72-year-old woman and seriously injuring another woman when they were crossing a road in the western Japan city of Tokushima on Aug. 23.

The defense counsel said the defendant is not planning to appeal the ruling by the Tokushima District Court.