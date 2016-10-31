BOJ starts meeting, likely to delay time frame for inflation goal

The Bank of Japan started a two-day policy meeting Monday, with expectations growing that the central bank is likely to again push back the time frame for achieving its 2 percent inflation target to sometime in or after fiscal 2018 from sometime in fiscal 2017.

If postponed, the BOJ's inflation goal may not be reached during Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's term which will end in April 2018. The BOJ has already extended the time frame four times since he took office in 2013.

The central bank, meanwhile, is likely to keep its monetary policy unchanged at the Policy Board meeting, sources familiar with the BOJ's thinking said.